Malayalam Actor Dileep Shankar Found Dead In Hotel Room, Cops Launch Probe

Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed. Dileep checked into the hotel on December 19, according to reports in local media.

Dileep Shankar reportedly did not leave his room once during his stay at the hotel. His co-stars had called the actor on the phone but could not reach him. After which, they arrived at the hotel to check up on Dileep and asked the hotel staff to open his room. He was found dead inside the room.

Reports claimed that Dileep Shankar was in Thiruvananthapuram for the shooting of the television series Panchagni. The director of the show informed the police that Dileep had been suffering from a serious illness, Matrubhumi reported. While the nature of the illness is unknown, reports claimed that Dileep was receiving treatment for the ailment.

The police have launched an investigation into Dileep Shankar's death. A forensic team will examine the room.

According to the police's initial evaluation, there are no unnatural factors involved in the actor's death. “There are no signs of foul play at this stage. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem,” said a police source as quoted by The New Indian Express.

A native of Ernakulam, Dileep Shankar has been part of several popular Malayalam shows. He has played important roles in serials like Amma Iriathe, Panchagni and Sundari.