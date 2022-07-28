Actor Arpita Mukherjee, Whose Flats Were Packed With Cash: 5 Facts

The 30-year-old model, actor and popular Instagrammer owns at least three flats, said ED officials. So far, the agency has recovered Rs 50 crore in cash from two homes of Ms Mukherjee.

According to ED officials, Ms Mukherjee owns two flats in Clubtown Heights, in Belgharia area of Kolkata. In the raid conducted at one of these flats on Thursday morning, ED seized nearly Rs 30 crore cash and five kilograms of gold ornaments. No recovery was made from the second flat, said the officials of the agency.

On Friday, the probe agency officials had recovered Rs 21 crore in cash, gold bars worth Rs 2 crore and a huge amount of foreign exchange from another flat owned by Ms Mukherjee in the Diamond City condo in Kolkata's Tollygunge.

Besides cash and gold, the probe agency also recovered a number of incriminating documents and records from various premises of the individuals involved in the scam.