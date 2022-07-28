In Pics: Rs 50 Crore Cash, Gold Found At Houses Of Bengal Minister's Aide

Probe agency officials carried out raids at two houses belonging to Arpita Mukherjee.

Nearly Rs 30 crore cash and five kilograms of gold ornaments were found in the second flat of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata during a raid in connection with a school jobs scam.

Probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out the raid at Ms Mukherjee's home in the Belgharia area of Kolkata early on Thursday morning.

So far, ED officials have recovered Rs 50 crore in cash from two homes of Ms Mukherjee.

Besides cash and gold, a huge amount offoreign currency was also recovered during the raids.

During last week's raid, the probe agency officials had recovered Rs 21 crore in cash, gold bars worth Rs 2 crore and a huge amount of foreign exchange from another house in Kolkata owned by Ms Mukherjee.

The ED had arrested Mr Chatterjee on Saturday in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

Besides cash and gold, the probe agency also recovered a number of incriminating documents and records from various premises of the individuals involved in the scam.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has demanded the expulsion of Mr Chatterjee from his post as well as from the party.

"Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial (TMC)," Ghosh, also the party's spokesperson, tweeted.

Mr Chatterjee holds the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the West Bengal state cabinet.