SSC CGL 2024: Aspirants Raise Concerns Over High Cut-Offs

The announcement of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 results for 2024, released on December 6, has sparked widespread discussion among aspirants. Many have expressed disappointment over the unexpectedly high cut-offs, despite a significant increase in the number of vacancies this year.

Candidates have pointed out a sharp rise in cut-off marks compared to 2023. An X (formerly Twitter) user, @sachinrastogiii, posted:

"SSC announced the results on December 6, with cut-offs for all categories exceeding 150 marks for 20,000 posts. In 2023, there were only 8,000 vacancies, and 8.5 times the number of vacancies were qualified with lower cut-offs. This year, despite an increase in vacancies to 9.3 times the number of posts, the cut-off has risen. Notably, multiple consecutive roll numbers from the same center have been shortlisted for the mains exam, raising concerns. While students are working hard, the situation behind the scenes remains unclear. Additionally, SSC released the 2025 calendar immediately after the results, seemingly to divert attention from these issues."

In response, some aspirants have issued demands for greater transparency. These include publishing the marks of all candidates, disclosing the names and exam centers of selected candidates, and providing clarity on the normalisation process used to adjust scores across different shifts.

On social media, reactions have been mixed, with some users labeling the situation a "scam." One user alleged, "Few so-called educators are supporting this scam... there's something fishy, could be an education mafia." Another commented, "SSC stop scam," while others called for intervention from authorities to address their concerns.

Aspirants have urged SSC to address these concerns, even as the commission has already released its calendar for the 2025 exams. However, the SSC has yet to respond to these allegations.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-1 was conducted to fill vacancies across various sectors. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which is held in multiple shifts to recruit for positions in different government departments.

The exam was held between September 9 and 26, 2024, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. It consisted of 100 questions, each carrying two marks, while an incorrect response incurred a deduction of 0.50 marks. The exam featured objective, multiple-choice questions available in both English and Hindi, except for the English comprehension section.