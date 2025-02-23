Advertisement

Appeared For SSC CGL 2024? Check Important Updates Here

SSC CGL 2024: Candidates need to sign in through the login tab and select their preferred posts and departments under the "My Application" tab.

SSC CGL 2024: The tier 2 exam was held from January 18 to January 20, and on January 31.

SSC CGL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the window for candidates to fill out the option-cum-preference form for posts and departments in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 exam. Those who appeared for the SSC Tier 2 exam must complete the form by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The deadline for submitting the SSC Tier 2 option-cum-preference form is February 27 by 5pm. Candidates need to sign in through the login tab and select their preferred posts and departments under the "My Application" tab.

Additionally, SSC has released the final vacancy details for this recruitment drive, which can be accessed on the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 18,174 posts across various departments.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from September 9 to September 26, 2024. The results were declared on December 5, 2024, shortlisting candidates for the Tier 2 exam, which was held from January 18 to January 20, and on January 31, 2025.


 

