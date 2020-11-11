Actor Arjun Rampal, Girlfriend Summoned By Anti-Drugs Probe Agency NCB

Arjun Rampal's house was searched on Monday by the NCB.

Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned tomorrow for questioning by anti-drugs probe agency - the Narcotics Control Bureau - as it investigates allegations linked to the film industry. His girlfriend and live-in partner Gabriela Demetriades has been called for questioning today.

The probe agency has already questioned several actors amid the expanding probe that started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai home in June.

Arjun Rampal's questioning comes after his Mumbai home was searched by the NCB on Monday. Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisialos Demetriades has been arrested twice over alleged links to anti-drugs cases.

The NCB probe started earlier this year when, during investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, WhatsApp chats involving drugs were found on the phone of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor.

Ms Chakraborty, her brother Showik, two of Sushant Singh Rajput's employees and a few others were arrested for allegedly arranging drugs for the 34-year-old actor. After spending nearly a month in jail, Ms Chakraborty was released on bail last month.

In the last two months, top Bollywood actors - Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor - have been questioned as the NCB says the questioning is a part of its attempt to unravel the network of supply to celebrities.

On Monday, film producer Firoz Nadiadwala was summoned by the bureau, a day after his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested on Sunday after investigators allegedly found 10 grams of marijuana at their home in Juhu, Mumbai, during a raid.

The Nadiadwala residence was searched on Sunday following the arrest of drug peddler Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh in Andheri a few days earlier. As the agency tracked Shaikh's clients, NCB officers stumbled upon his link to Ms Saeed who had allegedly purchased 10 gm of the contraband from him, according to the NCB.

Ms Saeed got bail yesterday.

