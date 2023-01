Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Delhi Hospital For Chest Pain, Is Stable

Annu Kapoor was admitted in the hospital in the early hours. (File)

Film actor Annu Kapoor was on Thursday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after he complained of chest pain, doctors said.

He was admitted in the hospital in the early hours, hospital sources said.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem. The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is "currently stable and recovering".

It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

