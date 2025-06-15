Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for stomach-related issues.

The hospital confirmed she is under observation in the gastro department.

Previously, she was hospitalised in Shimla for a routine health check-up.

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital due to stomach-related issues, the premier hospital confirmed.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department, it said.

Earlier, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 7.

The CPP chairperson was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

The doctors examined her health condition and informed that she was in stable condition.

