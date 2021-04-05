Actor Ajaz Khan, Arrested In Drugs Case, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ajaz Khan, speaking to reporters after his arrest in the drugs case, insisted he was innocent

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case last week, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ajaz Khan has been shifted to a hospital, the anti-drug agency said adding that officers involved in the case will also undergo a Covid test.'

Several actors have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus over the months, especially in Mumbai, that has seen a massive spike in cases recently prompting Maharashtra to impose stricter Covid measures.

Mr Khan had been detained for questioning, then arrested, after restricted drugs were recovered from his Mumbai flat after a raid last week. The actor was taken into custody from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. He was arrested after over eight hours of interrogation.

Mr Khan, speaking to reporters after his arrest, insisted he was innocent.

"Neither was anything found from my home nor from the airport," Mr Khan had said. When asked repeatedly about the drugs found at his residence, he said, "Nothing. Ask them where they got it... what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills."

The agency said it had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city's Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

The NCB had also conducted raids at the house of another TV actor Gaurav Dixit from where large quantities of banned drugs were recovered. The actor and a foreign national woman - who lived with him, are missing since the bust. The raids came after Gaurav Dixit's name cropped up during Ajaz Khan's interrogation.

The NCB has in recent months tightened the screws on the alleged Bollywood-narcotics syndicate with searches, interrogations, and arrests being made in this connection. The investigations are linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year.

Several industry A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the NCB.