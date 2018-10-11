'Ganga Activist' GD Agarwal, On Fast For Nearly 4 Months, Dies

GD Agarwal died at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh

Activist GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast since June 22 to urge the government to clean river Ganga, has died at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh. He was 87.

The noted environmentalist reportedly had a heart attack.

GD Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, was shifted to AIIMS yesterday after being on fast for 109 days.

Reports suggest the 'Clean Ganga' activist was only consuming water mixed with honey during his fast. Two days ago, he had also given up water.

GD Agarwal, once a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had previously too held fasts for rivers. His fast in 2009 had led to the construction of a dam on river Bhagirathi being stopped.

Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted to say GD Agarwal's pleas to clean Ganga were not acted upon. "GD Agarwal, our leading environmentalist who fasted 109 days to save the Ganga, was forcibly picked up by the Uttarakhand police&hospitalized yesterday.He passed away today after his pleas to save the Ganga fell on Modi's deaf years. RIP Dear Sir. This world is not for pure souls (SIC)" Mr Bhushan tweeted.