Activist Alleges Inconvenience To People Amid Bandh, Files Complaint

Congress called for a nationwide bandh against rising fuel prices.

A human rights activist in Assam on Monday, filed a police complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging that inconvenience was caused to people because of Congress' nationwide bandh call.

In his complaint at Morigaon Sadar police station,Raju Mahanta, the president of NGO Sahai, said Congress members violated the rights of the common people in Assam.

Patients on their way to hospitals faced obstructions on the road due to the bandh, Mr Mahanta, whose NGO works for the rights of destitute, elderly people and underprivileged children, said in his complaint.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the president of the party," a senior police officer said.

The FIR was registered in the case referring to Gauhati High Court's last year verdict, which declared all strikes in the state as "illegal and unconstitutional", the officer said.

The Congress had called for Bharat Bandh Monday in protest against the BJP-led NDA government's inability to curb fuel prices or arrest the depreciation of rupee.

Normal life was affected in BJP-ruled Assam earlier in the day with bandh supporters attempting to stop movement of trains, blocking national highways and burning tyres.

Some protesters were also seen setting up bamboo barricades to prevent movement of public vehicles, causing inconvenience to students and office-goers, officials said.

