Active COVID Cases In India Decline To 4,244, Recovery Rate at 98.8%

India has reported 241 new COVID infections, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India logged 241 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of COVID cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,190).

The death count has climbed to 5,30,647 with nine fatalities which includes six deaths recorded by Kerala. While two deaths were reported from Karnataka, one was from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 11 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,39,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.95 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)