440 Covid Cases, 1 Virus-Related Death In India In 24 Hours

New Delhi:

India recorded 440 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count stands at 5,30,779 with one death reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,512).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,439, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

