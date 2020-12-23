Accused Of Corruption, Ex-Rajasthan Top Cop Files Complaint With Police

Bhupendra Singh took voluntary retirement from service in October this year (File)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Chairman and former Director General of Police (DGP) Bhupendra Singh has lodged a complaint with the police against some unnamed people, alleging that they tried to defame him by levelling corruption charges against him.

The FIR comes days after one Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Ajmer, wrote to the Raj Bhavan accusing Bhupendra Singh of corruption when he was the state DGP.

The 11-page letter also contained some personal allegations.

Terming the allegations as "baseless", Mr Singh in his FIR said the letter was circulated on social media to defame him.

"An organised gang of people with criminal mentality is working in the state to tarnish the image of constitutional offices/holders of such offices by misusing the easy grievance redressal mechanism provided by state and central governments," he alleged.

"These people know that complaints are endorsed and forwarded in routine and such routine endorsement is then circulated under a conspiracy to the media and in social networks to defame holders of high constitutional offices," he alleged.

The FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,the police said.

Bhupendra Singh, who was appointed the Rajasthan DGP on June 30, 2019, took voluntary retirement in October this year and was subsequently appointed as the public service commission chairman.

