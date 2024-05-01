Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Attempts Suicide In Custody

Four people were arrested in the firing case outside Salman Khan's house

One of the two arms supplier in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house allegedly tried to die by suicide while in police custody, sources said.

Anuj Thapan, 32, who was arrested from Punjab on April 26, went to a toilet attached to the police lock-up at 11 am and tried to die by suicide, sources said. He is in a critical condition.

He stayed with 10 other inmates in the lock-up, guarded by four-five policemen.

He and another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander, allegedly gave the weapons used in firing outside the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor's Mumbai home on April 14.

What drove Anuj Thapan to attempt suicide is under investigation, sources said.

Former Maharashtra senior police officer PK Jain told NDTV any death in a lock-up is reported as a murder case. "All the policemen in the police station will be questioned by the CID (criminal investigation department)," Mr Jain said.

The former top cop said police usually ensure lock-ups are checking for any object that could be used by a person to die by suicide. "There have been cases when people have died by suicide with a noose made from pajamas inside lock-ups... A policeman always guards the lock-up to ensure inmates don't escape, and also to keep an eye on suicide attempts," Mr Jain told NDTV.

Two others, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal who allegedly fired the shots, are also in police custody. Both were seen on CCTV leaving the area on a motorcycle on the night the incident happened.

All the four accused are known to be connected with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose main activities according to the anti-terror body National Investigation Agency (NIA) involve kidnapping, murder, extortion for ransom, cross-border smuggling of sophisticated weapons and narcotics, in-land smuggling of contraband, and illegal liquor smuggling.

The Mumbai crime branch last month said it had found strong evidence against Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, after which the crime branch announced both as the most wanted suspects in the case.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and another gangster, Goldy Brar. The actor is allowed to carry a personal firearm and drives an armoured vehicle.