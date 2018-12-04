'ABVP, You Need To Do Better': Nitish Kumar Man Prashant Kishor Hits Back

Prashant Kishor was made the vice-president of Janata Dal United in October.

After being attacked in the Patna University, poll strategist and Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal (United)'s vice president Prashant Kishor hit out at the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) saying that they will not be able to get over with the fear of losing the Patna University Students' Union (PUSU) election by attacking him.

Mr Kishor took to his Twitter handle and declined the reports of him suffering any injuries in the incident.

"ABVP you need to do better than let few hooligans and antisocial elements become your face in Bihar. The possibility of losing the Patna University Students' Union election will not get over by attacking my car," he wrote.

The news about my injury is false. I'm fine, thanks for the concern. @ABVPVoice u need to do better than let few hooligans & antisocial elements become your face in Bihar. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 3, 2018

Mr Kishor's car was attacked yesterday, when he was in the Patna University to meet its Vice-Chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh. A group of students surrounded his car when he was returning from the meeting.

"It was his personal visit. Some students had some misunderstanding about his visit. When he was going from the University, then a student threw stone at the car. We have detained the student and will question him if he is from the university or from somewhere else," a police official told ANI.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in alliance with the JD(U) in Bihar, recently accused Prashant Kishor of trying to influence the ensuing elections in the University, that are due for December 5. BJP legislators are sitting on dharma in Pirbahore police station demanding immediate arrest of Mr Kishor for influencing the election process. A BJP delegation is scheduled to meet the Bihar Governor today to discuss this.

Prashant Kishor joined the JD(U) in September, after nearly six years of formulating election strategies.

On December 2, four leaders of the BJP in a statement, without taking any name said that "Some people related to media, advertising and event management are trying to influence the student union election and nobody has till now raised any objection to it."

Mr Kishor had joined Nitish Kumar's party after nearly six years of formulating election strategy, initially for Narendra Modi and then Nitish Kumar, who was in the opposition at the time, and the Congress. The switch came after differences cropped up between Mr Kishor and BJP chief Amit Shah, and he went his own way.

This October, he was made the vice-president of Janata Dal United and tasked with building up the students' wing of the party. His first test was the Patna University students' union elections, the campaigning for which is currently underway.



