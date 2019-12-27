Abki Bar To Caa Caa Chi Chi: 10 Poll Slogans That Changed Indian Politics

Promising achche din, BJP set off its 2014 campaign with Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate

Elections in India has often seen the best of political parties. From offering freebies in their poll manifesto, political parties have also derived catchy phrases in their campaigns to strike cord with the voters. Abki Baar Modi Sarkar, coined by the BJP in 2014, became so popular that people also started using their own slogans with abki baar Modi sarkar at the end. US President Donald Trump has also taken influence from the slogan and appealed to Indian-Americans saying Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has brought the best among the marketing geniuses who have helped their clients appeal to different vote banks with slogans like Samajwadi Party's 'vikas ki chabhi, Dimple bhabhi' and 'vikas ka pahiya, Akhilesh bhaiyya' and BSP's 'Betiyon Ko Muskurane Do, Behenji ko aaney do'.

While some of these parties have benefited from these catchy slogans, others lost after the catchphrases failed to have an impact on the electorate.

Here's a look at some of the most interesting slogans that flipped fortunes of Indian elections:

Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal

The slogan was announced by the Aam Aadmi Party as it launched its campaign for the Assembly elections in Delhi, in 2020. AAP, which won 67 of 70 seats in the last election, has teamed up with master strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which has been widely credited for "chai par charcha" campaign that helped the BJP to power in 2014.

Caa Caa Chi Chi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's slogan against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) became widely popular during the agitations that swept the country in December. The video in which she terms Caa Caa Chi Chi, which means CAA is Chi (not good), has been widely shared on Twitter, with some of the opinion that the #CaaCaaChiChi slogan should be made the CAA protest slogan.

Didi Ke Bolo

The Trinamool Leader has also launched Didi Ke Bolo campaign to reach out to people in distress, but at the same time forcing party leaders to handle uncomfortable questions about cut money, arrogance of local leaders and syndicates.

Ab hoga NYAY

The Congress launched its campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 'Ab Hoga Nyay', asserting that there was an atmosphere of 'anyay' or injustice prevailing in the country.

UP Ko Yeh Saath Pasand Hai

The punchline for the SP-Congress tie-up for the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh became immensely popular among the people. Even the BJP came out with a similar-sounding UP Ko Yeh Saat Pasand Hai" (UP likes these seven leaders) with the photograph of the party's top seven leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Jal, Jivan, Hariyali

With polls in Bihar due in October-November in 2020, the Janata Dal (United) launched the 'Jal, Jivan, Hariyali' campaign that seeks to boost green cover and water table in Bihar.

Abki bar Modi sarkar

Promising achche din, the BJP had launched its 2014 campaign with Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. The phrase was one of the most popular election phrases that spread like wild fire, helping the BJP register sweep the national polls. The party's 'chai pe charcha' campaign during the election was also hugely popular and successful.

Abki baar, gaon ki sarkar

The AJSU Party, an erstwhile ally of the BJP in Jharkhand, has come up with the slogan for the assembly elections in the state. With its mission of "abki baar, gaon ki sarkar", the AJSU Party aims to make villages an intrinsic part of the governance delivery system.

Har Hath Shakti, Har Haath Tarakki

Congress had coined the catchphrase during the 2014 elections to counter the BJP. The slogan, however, failed to gather steam among voters and it never managed to enjoy the same popularity as the BJP slogans.

Vikas Ki Chabhi, Dimple Bhabhi

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav has focussed on one-liners like, "Vikas Ki Chabhi, Dimple Bhabhi. Other slogans like - "Vikas Ka Pahiya Akhilesh Bhaiyya," and "Yeh Jawani Hai Kurbaan, Akhilesh Bhaiyya tere naam," are also popular among the cadres.