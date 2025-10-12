'Trump: <i>Tehelka Macha Doonga</i>; Nobel Body: Machado': Congress MP's "Poor Joke"

In a self-proclaimed "poor joke", senior Congress leader and eminent lawyer Abhishek Singhvi has come up with a witty wordplay on Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado winning the Nobel Peace Prize. The Rajya Sabha MP took a swipe at US President Donald Trump, whose supporters had been claiming that he was a frontrunner for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

"In a lighter vein... with appropriate "poor joke PJ" forewarning... but concededly witty...," Singhvi declared before following it up with his joke.

"Trump: Agar mujhe Nobel Peace Prize nahi diya, toh main duniya mein tehelka macha doonga... Nobel Committee: Machado," he wrote. The joke plays on the Hindi phrase, "Macha doonga" and ties it with the Venezuelan leader's name. And Singhvi's wordplay, though a self-proclaimed "poor joke", will undoubtedly crack many up.

In a lighter vein…with appropriate “poor joke PJ” forewarning…but concededly witty…



Trump: Agar mujhe Nobel Peace Prize nahi diya, toh main duniya mein tehelka macha doonga...



Nobel Committee: *Machado* — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 12, 2025

The 58-year-old Venezuelan leader, who is the face of the country's opposition, was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for "her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

US President Trump had made no secret of his wish to win the Nobel Peace Prize, repeatedly stressing that he deserved it for resolving multiple conflicts worldwide - a claim many contest.

After the Nobel Peace Prize was announced, the White House lashed out at the Norwegian Nobel Committee. "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said on X. "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to the people of Venezuela and US President Trump for his "decisive support" for her country's pro-democracy movement. "I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" she wrote on X.

"We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy," she added.