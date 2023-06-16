Abhishek Banerjee's Yatra Ends In Kakdwip After Traversing 4,500 Km

Abhishek Banerjee's outreach campaign ended today at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district

Trinamool Congress leader and the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's outreach campaign ended today at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. The 60-day yatra from the north to the south of the state covered 4,500 km with over 135 events, 125 road shows and 33 district meetings in an effort to select the right panchayat poll candidates. The campaign had to be suspended for a day when the CBI summoned the 35-year-old leader for questioning.

"These past 60 days have been a revelation for me personally. I have stayed with people throughout. When I began this campaign, my critics in the opposition had said I won't be able to be on the road for six days, let alone 60. But I have proved them wrong, not even for a day have I gone back to Kolkata except for when CBI summoned me. Our opposition doesn't realise, the more you hit an iron, it becomes stronger," Mr Banerjee told party supporters at the culmination event in Kakdwip, where his aunt and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also addressed the gathering.

"These 60 days, I have donated blood, even met Bohiragotos. It has shown the people what a strong resolve can achieve. All those people who say Bangla doesn't have democracy, they have been proven wrong. We are not practicing violence in panchayat elections. There is 100 per cent nomination in zilla parishad elections. That is a record in itself. BJP, CPI(M) and Congress claim that they haven't been able to file nominations. See the numbers for yourself, you will see who is where," Abhishek Banerjee said.

"In the coming days, let us vote for Trinamool's candidate, the Ma Mati Manush candidate, make them win. And we will bring a revolution in Bengal. The centre's deprivation of funds will be answered by the people through votes. We will after the votes go to Delhi and snatch our rightful dues from the centre," he said, hinting at a protest over the Union government withholding dues to Bengal over corruption allegations.

Supporting Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee alleged what she described as "verbal terrorism," while referring to the opposition attacks on her and her nephew. "They can abuse me as long as they want, but don't abuse Bengal. It is my request," she said.

Amidst allegation of violence, the BJP moved the Calcutta High Court and got an order that directed the State Election Commission to deploy central paramilitary forces for the panchayat polls. "Why aren't you using central forces in Manipur, where so many people have died? The same central forces were used in 2013 panchayat elections, yet over 49 people died," she said.

"In Cooch Behar, BSF, a central force directly under Home Minister Amit Shah, shot an unarmed youth Prem Kumar Barman. These BSF jawans had during the 2021 Bengal elections shot four innocent people in Sitalkuchi. Yet you are busy sending central forces in Bengal for any random event, how many central forces have been sent to other states?" the Chief Minister added.

"And only in two booths there was incidents. For that they said, come everyone with your entire swords and shields. They can do nothing to us with swords and shields. Parliament elections are held with central forces. Stater elections are also held. They go to districts and torture people," she said, adding the state plans to challenge the high court's order.

Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the Trinamool, saying democracy died a thousand deaths yesterday in West Bengal.

"Yesterday opposition candidates and party workers across party lines were shot at and beaten mercilessly across the state. Yet they marched on towards the BDO offices (nomination centres), fully aware of the risks. They knew what might be in store, but their resolve to dethrone the corrupt and cruel Trinamool at the panchayat level was stronger than any fear," Mr Adhikari said.