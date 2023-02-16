AAP's Face In Jammu And Kashmir Quits, Says Party Lacks 'Vision'

In a major setback to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party in Jammu and Kashmir, Harshdev Singh, chairman of the coordination committee of AAP, has resigned from the party along with his supporters. Mr Singh, a former minister of the earlier state of Jammu and Kashmir and chairman of National Panthers Party, had literally merged his party with AAP in May last year. His joining was seen as a major boost for AAP in Jammu, where the Panthers party has a considerable support base.

Today, Mr Singh announced his resignation from AAP, alleging that the party leadership lacks vision for Jammu and Kashmir.

"AAP has no policy for Jammu and Kashmir. It has no concern for the people. I was not satisfied. So decided to quit," said Harshdev Singh.

A three-time MLA from Udhampur district, Mr Singh said he would revive the Panthers Party and work with other like-minded regional parties for restoration of J&K's statehood and constitutional guarantees for protection of land and jobs.

"We need to come together for the common cause of Jammu and Kashmir. We have to fight for the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for protection of land and jobs for people of Jammu and Kashmir," said Mr Singh.

He said he is willing form an alliance with Lal Singh, another Jammu based leader and former minister.

"Yes, we can explore alliance with every party, which believes in secularism and pluralism. We can sit with them and work together," he added.

Lal Singh, a former minister of BJP and two-time MP from Jammu, has also announced that he would fight for job and land rights for people of J&K and restoration of statehood.