'Doctored': AAP Warns Of Legal Action Against Amarinder Singh Over Video

The video was shared by Mr Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of "supporting" the centre's three farm laws, a charge vehemently denied by the AAP.

The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, threatened to initiate legal action against Mr Singh and his media adviser for allegedly sharing a "doctored and malicious" video of Mr Kejriwal on social media.

In the video shared on Twitter by the Chief Minister's media adviser Raveen Thukral, Mr Kejriwal is allegedly seen praising three new farm laws passed by the centre.

Mr Singh said the people of Punjab should not expect anything better from "a party whose chief was on record touting the farm laws as the most revolutionary step in the agriculture sector in 70 years".

"The act of the walk-out had not only shown the party in its true colours but also bared their lie on Arvind Kejriwal's video, which showed the Delhi CM narrating the benefits of the Farm Laws in a media interview," alleged Mr Singh in a statement.

This is doctored video. Shocking that Capt Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics 4 political survival. I urge media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If @capt_amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately n apologize, I'll take legal action against him https://t.co/Re46dOCkOh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2021

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday had walked out of the all-party meeting over their demand for deployment of Punjab Police personnel to protect farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

Refuting AAP's claim of the video being doctored, Mr Singh said, "Given their track record of repeated U-turns on the issue, it was amply clear where the party's sympathies lie on this issue."

"How can one believe them after their continued theatrics over the farm laws and the farmers' agitation, including their walk-out from yesterday's meeting," he asked, pointing out that this was not the first time that the AAP had shown its "double standards" on the issue.

AAP leader and party's Punjab co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha slammed the Punjab chief minister over the video.

"If this fabricated, malicious and wholly doctored video is not withdrawn immediately legal action against @capt_amarinder and @RT_MediaAdvPbCM will follow. Such people who flourish on propaganda and malign reputation of others will not be spared," tweeted Mr Chadha.