AAP To Contest All Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab, Declares Arvind Kejriwal

In yet another setback for the opposition INDIA bloc, the Aam Aadmi Party has said his party will announce candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, signalling that there will be no alliance with the Congress in the state.

The announcement that the AAP will contest all 13 seats in the state and 1 in Chandigarh was made by party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

The Delhi chief minister's statement will add to the turmoil in the opposition grouping, which is already reeling from Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's declaration that her party will go solo in West Bengal and is yet to recover from the loss of one of its principal architects, Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar, who switched to the BJP-led NDA last month.

The situation is unclear in Uttar Pradesh, where there have been signs of an agreement between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, but there is also strong speculation of another INDIA ally, the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, joining hands with the NDA. The buzz has grown stronger since the government announced that the Bharat Ratna will be conferred posthumously on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was Jayant Chaudhary's grandfather.