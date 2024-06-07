AAP Suspends Ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

Nitin Tyagi claimed the action was taken against him for "speaking the truth". (File)

The AAP on Friday suspended former MLA Nitin Tyagi from the party for alleged "anti-party" activities during the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

In his response, Nitin Tyagi claimed the action was taken against him for "speaking the truth".

In a communication to Nitin Tyagi, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said, "It has come to our notice that you have been involved in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has taken a decision to suspend you from its primary membership pending disciplinary proceedings." Responding to the news, Nitin Tyagi wondered if "speaking the truth in the party has become an anti-party thing?" Sharing Rai's letter on X, Nitin Tyagi said what is anti-party is "destroying its basic ideals".

"It is anti-party to ask for votes for those against whom people had chosen you," he said tagging Rai, in an apparent reference to AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.

