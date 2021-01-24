AAP Questions UP Over Not Allowing Opposition Leaders Visit State Hospitals

Vinay Mishra said AAP will field candidates for zila panchayat polls in UP

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA on Saturday said if the Yogi Adityanath government had done developmental works, it did not have to stop leaders of opposition parties from visiting state-run hospitals.

Vinay Mishra, the AAP MLA from Delhi's Dwarka, also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of running the state like a monarch.

"Atrocities are being unleashed using democratic means on the people who are protesting and they are being sent to jail. The condition of government hospitals, education and roads (in UP) is extremely bad," Mr Mishra alleged.

He also said if the Yogi Adityanath government had carried out developmental works, it need not stop leaders of opposition parties from visiting the government hospitals.

Vinay Mishra said the AAP will field candidates for zila panchayat polls in UP, and claimed his party will form a government in the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

