AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Tests Positive For Covid, Isolates Himself

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha today tweeted that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and isolated himself as a precautionary measure.

The 32-year-old MLA said that he had no serious symptoms and requested everyone who came in direct contact with him to get tested if they noticed any symptoms.

"My humble appeal to all who have came in direct contact with me in the last few days - if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus," Mr Chadha tweeted.

People wished Mr Chadha a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Several politicians have contracted the virus that has affected over 1.12 crore people in India.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and state Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also tested positive for the deadly virus last year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also tested positive and was later cured of COVID-19. BJP chief JP Nadda also tested positive for the virus in December last year. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for the virus and was hospitalised for a while.

Other ministers who had tested positive include Nitin Gadkari, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ayush Minister Shirpad Naik, junior agriculture minister Kailash Choudhary, junior minister for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others. Several MLAs and MPs across the country also tested positive.

India reported a daily jump of 22,854 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The country has a total of 1,12,85,561 infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September. Recently there has been an increase in daily cases as a few states like Maharashtra and Kerala battle a spike.