AAP Leaders Meet Amit Shah Over Delhi's Law And Order Situation

They met Amit Shah over the issue of "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

"We met the Home Minister today. We requested that a meeting of the Delhi Police Commissioner, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Home Minister along with his officials be held to review the overall situation after which the necessary steps can be taken to improve the law and order in Delhi," said AAP MLA Sanjay Singh.

Singh said that he had raised the issue of law and order in Delhi earlier also but the way the crime graph was rising in Delhi was worrying.

He said that elderly people were being murdered and bullets were being fired in streets.

"As many as nine murders have been reported in 24 hours. Three people from one family have been killed. Cases of chain-snatching are being reported almost on a daily basis," Singh said.

Another AAP MLA Sushil Gupta said that the party has given a memorandum to Shah on law and order situation in the national capital.

