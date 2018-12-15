Summon K K Venugopal In Rajya Sabha Over Rafale Submission: Sanjay Singh

Mallikarjun Kharge has revealed that he did not see any CAG report on the Rafale deal: Sanjay Singh

Rajya Sabha lawmaker and AAP leader Sanjay Singh today requested the Upper House chairman to summon the Attorney General to explain why "incorrect facts" were placed before the Supreme Court in the Rafale deal case.

Mr Singh alleged that in the case, the government presented "incorrect facts" before the apex court that Friday rejected multiple pleas seeking probe into the fighter jet deal.

"Considering seriousness of the matter, you are requested to summon the Attorney General (K K Venugopal) in the House so that the House could have correct information in the matter," Mr Singh wrote in a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

In the Friday judgement, the top court had noted that the pricing details of the deal have been shared with the CAG, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the PAC.

The issue of CAG and PAC is mentioned in para 25 of the judgement of the top court which had held that there were no irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

The judgement said the material placed before the court shows that the Centre did not disclose in Parliament the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet, but revealed it to the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Mr Singh said Public Accounts Committee chairman Mallikarjun Kharge has revealed that he did not see any CAG report on the Rafale deal.

"As an MP, I can assure you no CAG report on Rafale was tabled in the Parliament," he wrote in the letter.

The Centre on Saturday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking correction in the paragraph in the judgement in which the reference has been made about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).