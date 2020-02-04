'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': AAP Leader Laments Delay In Nirbhaya Case Hangings

Nirbhaya case: The convicts' hanging has been postponed indefinitely.

The issue of delay in hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case came up in the Rajya Sabha today, with the Aam Adami Party (AAP) demanding intervention of the President or the CJI in the matter.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter was "very sensitive and serious" and the court judgement must be implemented at the earliest.

Raising the issued during the morning session of the House, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said despite the punishment awarded to the four convicts, their hanging is being postponed.

He also said that political remarks were being made regarding the case.

Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Akshay Singh - convicted for the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in Delhi, dubbed Nirbhaya by the media - were to be executed on Saturday. But the hanging was postponed indefinitely after one of them, Vinay Sharma, filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind. As his appeal was turned down, another convict, Akshay Singh, filed his mercy plea.

The four will not hang until further orders in the case, Delhi's Patiala House Court had said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said while the entire country was on the streets following the gang-rape in 2012, the culprits have been able to get a new date every time to delay the execution.

"Tarikh per Tarikh (date after date)," Mr Singh said, in an apparent reference to a famous dialogue from the Bollywood film "Damini" revolving around a rape trial.

TMC and Congress MPs, who were raising slogans against the citizenship amendment law, NRC and NPR, stopped sloganeering as the issue was discussed.

Mr Naidu said those in the system must fulfill their responsibilities.

He said the convicts were given all legal opportunities. "We cannot allow such things to go on in the country... People are getting restive...It must be seen that judgement is implemented at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Delhi government for the delay in executing the punishment.

The four convicts, along with two others had gang-raped the young woman in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. Tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle, she died on December 29 at a hospital in Singapore.

One of the assailants, just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after spending three years in a reform home. The main accused, Ram Singh, was found hanging in jail.