AAP Leader Jasmine Shah's Book 'The Delhi Model' To Release On December 15

Jasmine Shah provides an in-depth account of AAP's policies, the publisher said.

The book of Aam Aadmi Party leader and policy expert Jasmine Shah is set to release on December 15, documenting the evolution of the "Delhi Model" of the AAP. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book was announced on the party's 13th foundation day on November 26.

"The Delhi Model: A Bold New Road Map to Building a Developed India', chronicles the stunning rise of a governance model that is redefining the future of India's democracy. 'The Delhi Model', for the first time in independent India, brought the issue of transforming public education and healthcare from the margins to the centre of Indian politics. It prioritizes investments in human capital development and better service delivery for all citizens while ensuring a social safety net for the most vulnerable, Penguin said in a release.

"This book is the first such account of what the Delhi Model truly is, detailing its economic foundation and how it compares with other governance models in India, especially the Gujarat Model, the publisher said.

Jasmine Shah, a former vice chairperson of Delhi's Dialogue and Development Commission, provides an in-depth account of the AAP government's reforms in education, healthcare, air pollution, transport, electricity, and water, the publisher said in a statement.

"The Delhi Model is a very interesting and accessible account of how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reformed the delivery of school education, healthcare, rations and other government services in Delhi. It offers an attractive template for those who want to put the human capital of our citizens at the centre," former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said about the book.

"The concepts and ideas are transformational. More importantly, many of them have actually been successfully implemented and have made a difference, particularly in matters of health and education. The Delhi Model has given meaning to these very important and basic fundamental rights," Justice Madan Lokur, former judge, the Supreme Court of India, said.