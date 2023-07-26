AAP Issues Whip To Rajya Sabha Members For Tomorrow

Meanwhile, Congress also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in Parliament on July 27-28.

Earlier on July 23, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta issued a whip asking members to be present in the House every day from July 24 to 28.

Meanwhile, Congress also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the Parliament on July 27.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, July 27, 2023," Congress stated on Wednesday.

It further said that, "All members of Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 A.M. onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday, July 27, 2023 without fail and support the Party stand."

"This may be treated as most important," it said.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Earlier, on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader sat on an indefinite protest overnight near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Parliament premises.

The opposition parties have also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP member was suspended on Monday for "repeatedly violating" directions of the Chair.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Opposition members have been firm in their demand for a discusion and a ststement from PM Modi on Manipur.

The Opposition raised a chorus that all scheduled or listed businesses in both Houses be set aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

