AAP Has Created A Crisis Of Credibility In Politics, It Is Doomed To Fail, Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh criticised AAP for its perceived double standards and credibility issues.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday tore into the AAP over its multiple stances of double-standards in politics and said that a ‘leadership with tainted credibility' is bound to fail as society will reject it, sooner or later.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Defence Minister Singh also hit out at the AAP's brass over ‘punching and thrashing' of former DCW chief Swati Maliwal inside Arvind Kejriwal's official residence and also its cover-up attempt involving the CM's PA, Bibhav Kumar.

“The AAP has created a crisis of credibility. No other party in Indian politics has created such a trust deficit,” he said in reply to questions of repeated denial of bail to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and also the Supreme Court's stern observations in the liquor excise case.

Slamming the AAP Convenor over his doublespeak, the Defence Minister cited the example of the 2011 anti-corruption movement and said that even social activist Anna Hazare got trapped in their ‘web of lies'.

“Anna Hazare didn't want the historic public demonstration to turn into a political formation and also vented his anger once over such attempts. At one instance, they concurred with his thoughts and then went on to float a political party,” he said.

Defence Minister Singh further said that the AAP founders kept dabbling with dubious experiments and kept breaking the promises made to Delhiites.

“First, the AAP chief said that he won't avail any special treatment like other Chief Ministers and rather promised to live like a common man. He said he won't live in the CM's residence but went on to build a ‘sheeshmahal' for himself,” he said and added that they went on to enjoy all the privileges and perks of power, within a few years of entering politics.

Referring to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault inside the CM's office, he said that it was highly reprehensible and calls for exemplary action.

Taking strong exception to the AAP chief's alleged attempt to cover up his PA Bibhav Kumar's actions, he expressed shock on how the latter accompanied CM Kejriwal to Lucknow, just days after assaulting the woman MP.

He further said that just like a family can't run without basic tenets and family values, Loktantra can't run without “lok and laaj.”

“A politician, whose credibility and probity has been questioned repeatedly can't have a long innings in politics. People will reject this person, this is my prediction,” said Rajnath Singh in a terse message, aimed at the AAP supremo.