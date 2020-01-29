Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Demands Case Against BJP MP Parvesh Verma For Calling Arvind Kejriwal ''Terrorist''

Parvesh Verma alleged the AAP chief was an expert in "creating drama".

The AAP on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against BJP MP Parvesh Verma demanding registration of an FIR against him for allegedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist"

The development came on a day the Election Commission ordered the removal of Parvesh Verma from the BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over his controversial statements during the poll campaign, and also issued a show-cause notice to him.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP for targeting Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is the "son of Delhi" and the people will give it a befitting response in February 8 election.

Arvind Kejriwal too expressed anguish over the remarks while tagging a media report on Twitter, according to which Parvesh Verma had called him a terrorist

"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad," he said in a tweet.

Parvesh Verma, addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency, reportedly said: "Arvind Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain (Natwarlals and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country."

Later, Parvesh Verma said his statement was distorted by Arvind Kejriwal and his party and alleged the AAP chief was an expert in "creating drama".

"I called Arvind Kejriwal ''Natwarlal''( a legendary conman) because he lies, I called him Naxal because he staged a dharna to obstruct Republic Day parade and because he supports those raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans in our national capital," Parvesh Verma said.

In its complaint to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, the AAP has said that by equating Arvind Kejriwal to the "anti-national forces" fighting India, Parvesh Verma has tarnished the image of the chief minister.

Calling it a "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct, the complaint by the AAP demanded registration of an FIR against Parvesh Verma.