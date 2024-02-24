'Chor Chor Mausere Bhai': BJP Leader As AAP-Congress Seal Delhi Deal

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari today slammed AAP, Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have reached a deal for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, and Chandigarh to put up a joint fight against the BJP.

The Congress and the AAP are part of the INDIA bloc, formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

After the announcement, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari slammed the INDIA alliance partners and said that the people of Delhi "know their reality".

"Chor chor mausere bhai (birds of a feather flock together)," Mr Tiwai said taking a dig at the AAP and the Congress.

"Arvind Kejriwal and AAP had ousted Congress from Delhi and Punjab and now the Chief Minister is sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Mr Tiwari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have done a lot of work for the common man. "BJP and Narendra Modi are in everyone's hearts. People of Delhi will decide everything because today it is clear that the top leaders of AAP and Congress are one and the same," he said.

In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will contest four out of the seven seats - West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and New Delhi. The remaining three - North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk - will go to the grand old party.

The seat-sharing announcement was made during a joint press conference of the AAP and the Congress, weeks after the opposition's INDIA bloc delivered their first electoral win in the Chandigarh mayoral poll.