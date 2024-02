Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has announced its candidates for Delhi and Haryana days after coming to a seat sharing agreement with the Congress.

Senior party leader Sandeep Pathak said, "We will fight in five states and total 29 candidates will contest.

AAP's candidates for Delhi will be Somnath Bharti (New Delhi), Sahiram Pehalwan (South Delhi), Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi) and Kuldeep Kumar (East Delhi).

Thbe candidate for Haryana's Kurukshetra will be Sushil Gupta.