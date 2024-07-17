Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Dies After Falling Off A Waterfall Near Mumbai

Aanvi Kamdar was 26-year-old.

A 26-year-old Instagram influencer died after falling into a gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad. Aanvi Kamdar, a resident of Mumbai, fell into a 300-foot gorge while shooting a reel, authorities said.

Aanvi had embarked on a trip with seven friends to the waterfall on July 16. The outing took a tragic turn around 10.30 am today when Aanvi slipped into a deep crevice when they were shooting a video.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, and a rescue team rushed to the scene. Additional support was sought from the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff.

"As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley," a rescuer told NDTV.

After a six-hour rescue operation, Aanvi was safely brought out from the gorge. However, due to severe injuries sustained in the fall, she died at the Managaon sub-district hospital soon after she was brought in.

In the aftermath, local authorities, including the Tehsildar and Managaon police inspector, issued an appeal to tourists and citizens alike. They urged everyone to enjoy tourism responsibly and prioritise safety while exploring the scenic beauty of the Sahyadri ranges. They emphasised the need to avoid risky behaviours that could endanger lives.

Aanvi, an avid traveller and social media influencer known for her passion for monsoon tourism died in an attempt to capture the beauty of Kumbhe waterfall. Her love for exploring nature's wonders was apparent in her popular social media posts and her keen interest in sharing unique experiences with her followers.

(With inputs from Mehboob Jamadar)