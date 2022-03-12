AAP, Basking In Punjab Win, Sets Sights On Himachal Polls

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain led a march in Shimla today

The Aam Aadmi Party, fresh from its big victory in the Punjab elections, today announced that it is going to contest the state elections in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh later this year.

The party said it hopes to provide an alternative to the common man who is "fed up with both the BJP and the Congress".

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain led a march in Shimla today. The party, which hopes to take on a national role, will also contest municipal corporation polls in Shimla next month.

"After Punjab, now it's Himachal Pradesh's turn. We will contest elections on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections," said Mr Jain.

The AAP win in Punjab is the party's first victory in the state and a marked improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress which went into the polls this time, battling factionalism and anti-incumbency.

"I see AAP becoming a national force. AAP is going to be the national and natural replacement of the Congress," AAP's Raghav Chadha told NDTV on the day results of five states came in.

Post the Punjab win, Arvind Kejriwa said AAP is "more than a party" - it's a revolution and urged people to join the party.

"It is time for change, for inquilab (revolution). I urge all of you to join AAP. AAP is not just a party. It is the name of a revolution," said the AAP chief in Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh is a 68-member state assembly and presently there is a BJP government in the state.