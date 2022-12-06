Aaftab Poonawala's Internet Search Reveals He Watched Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial After Shraddha Walkar's Murder

The 28-year-old is accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar in May

As a Delhi Police team probes the killing of Shraddha Walkar, shocking revelations have surfaced concerning Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, who is the prime accused in the grisly murder case. Poonawala's internet search history has revealed that he read and watched hours of footage of the much-publicised Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial live after killing his live-in partner. Aaftab closely followed each and every aspect of the trial, in order to broaden his understanding regarding legal loopholes and how the behaviour of celebrities impacted the investigation.

He also read up on older crime cases and famous criminal trials in order to prepare his behavior whenever his crime comes to light and the police take him into custody. The murder accused used the internet extensively in order to know and understand in advance every trick of legal complications, which could be used to confuse the Delhi-Mumbai police during the investigation.

After Shraddha's murder, when the Mumbai Police were investigating her missing case and interrogated Aaftab for several rounds, he was able to mislead the Mumbai Police, claiming that Shraddha had left him. Delhi Police had also interrogated Aaftab for several rounds regarding Shraddha, wherein he continued to mislead the Delhi Police.

The 28-year-old is accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar in May at the Delhi apartment they shared, cutting up her body into 35 pieces and scattering the parts across the city. On November 22, he told a Delhi court that he had killed his partner Shraddha Walkar "in the heat of the moment". His lawyer, however, said he has not confessed in court, and added that the case against Aaftab is mostly circumstantial evidence, which could help him.

Even during the narco-analysis test and the polygraph test, Aaftab's demeanour was calm and composed, and sources in the probe team said he expressed no remorse for it. Aaftab, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, shares his cell with two inmates who frequently play a game of chess. "Poonawala spends time by plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates," jail authorities said.

Apart from the 'obedient' behaviour of Aaftab, Delhi Police are suspecting the 'rehearsed' answers given by him. "Aaftab's behaviour and good conduct are under question. How can there be one answer to each question? It looks like the accused has already rehearsed the answers," officials said.