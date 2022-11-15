In Shraddha Case, Aftab Taken To Forest, 10 Body Parts Found: 10 Points

The Delhi police today took Aftab to the forest area, where he allegedly threw Shraddha's body parts. The search operation went on for three hours, and at least 10 body parts have been found.

The victim's father, Vikas Walkar, on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for 28-year-old Aftab Ameen Poonawala, while also suspecting a "love jihad" angle behind the incident.

Aftab and Shraddha met on the dating app "Bumble" while both were working in Mumbai. The police may ask the dating app for details of his profile to find out whether he brought more women home while he had Shraddha's body parts in the apartment and whether any of them were a trigger for the murder.

The couple fought frequently as Shraddha insisted on marriage. But on May 18, their fight escalated and Aftab "sat on Shraddha's chest and strangled her", sources said. He has allegedly told the police he used "sulphur hypochlorite" to clean up the blood after chopping Shraddha Walkar's body.

Sources said Aftab used to sleep in the same room where he had chopped the victim's body. He reportedly used to look at her face after keeping it in the fridge, which he cleaned after getting rid of the body parts.

The police also took Aftab to the shop, from where he claimed to have bought the tools to cut up Shraddha's body. CCTV footage of that day is no longer available, though Aftab claimed he bought the knife used in the crime from the shop, along with garbage bags.

The neighbours say Aftab would come to his house with other women, even after five months of allegedly murdering his live-in partner. They added that the couple used to stay aloof, and didn't mingle with people around. They claim they saw multiple women visiting him, even as recently as in October.

Aftab brought another woman to his apartment days after the murder, the police said. He brought her home frequently, while remains of Shraddha's body were still in the apartment.

The police are now probing if the decision to rent the flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, days before the murder, was part of a conspiracy to kill Shraddha.