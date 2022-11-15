Aftab Brought New Girlfriend Home, Moved Shraddha's Body Parts To Cupboard

When he brought his new girlfriend home, he moved the parts to a cupboard, police sources said.

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, who allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend, cut up her body and dumped the parts across Delhi, brought another woman to his apartment days after the murder, with the body parts still in a fridge, police sources said.

Aftab Poonawala, 28, had met Shraddha Walkar, 26, on the dating app "Bumble". They were together for three years before the romance that started in Mumbai ended in a grisly murder in Delhi in May.

Just about 15-20 days after allegedly killing Shraddha, Aftab Poonawala met another woman on the same app and started dating her, police sources said today. He brought the woman home frequently, while remains of Shraddha's body were still in the apartment.

Shraddha's body parts - he had cut up her body into 35 pieces and had disposed of them one by one - were still in a 300 litres fridge he bought after the killing.

But when he brought his new girlfriend home, he moved the parts to a cupboard, sources said.

Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar moved to Delhi in April. He allegedly strangled Shraddha on May 18, after one of their fights escalated; the two fought frequently over Shraddha wanting marriage.

Aftab, who trained as a chef, allegedly googled how to clean up bloodstains and "anatomy" before cutting up Shraddha's body. The police are still looking for the knife he allegedly used.

To cover up Shraddha's murder, Aftab allegedly used her Instagram account to keep in touch with her friends.

Her friends grew suspicious when her phone remained switched off for more than two months.