Aaftab Poonawala Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Sent To Judicial Custody

The Narco test will likely take place on Monday after all sessions of the polygraph test ended yesterday.

A Delhi court today ordered judicial custody for Aaftab Poonawala who is accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Poonawala was produced before the Saket court in Delhi via video conferencing and has been sent to 13 days of judicial custody, officials said.

Aaftab who was put the polygraph test, will now undergo a narco analysic which take place likely on Monday, officials added.

All sessions of Aaftab's polygraph test ended yesterday including the pre, main and post-stages of the procedure.

Aaftab reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini yesterday for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm.

On Thursday, the accused underwent a polygraph test for nearly eight hours, however officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well.

The Delhi Police have contacted the woman Aaftab allegedly dated after Shraddha Walkar's murder.

Aaftab met the woman, a doctor by profession, on dating app 'Bumble', the same platform where he met Shraddha two years ago. The police said the woman is a psychologist.

Aaftab allegedly strangled his girlfriend and cut her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in a Delhi forest.

The police is yet to find the victim's skull and remaining body parts, though the cops recovered five knives used by Aaftab to dismember Shraddha's body, but saw is still missing, police officials said.