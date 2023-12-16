BJP Leader Says Aaditya Thackeray Will Definitely Go To Jail In Disha Salian 'Murder'

I have already said this, Sushant Singh and Disha Salian were murdered, Narayan Rane said (File)

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday reiterated his statement on the involvement of a minister in the Disha Salian death case while targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

"I have already said this, both Sushant Singh and Disha Salian were murdered. When both of them died, it was their government and that murder was done," Mr Rane said.

"I had said that a minister was involved, earlier no investigation was done and now the investigation is being done, and now the truth will come out. Aaditya Thackeray will definitely go to jail," he added.

On December 15, Tuesday, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The SIT will be led by Rajiv Jain, the Additional Commissioner of Police, while Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal will supervise it and Senior Police Inspector Chimaji Adhav will investigate the case.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

In December last year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to probe Salian's death.

Mumbai police had registered an accidental death case in the matter.

