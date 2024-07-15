In Disha Salian's Death Case, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's Appeal To Mumbai Top Cop

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020 (File)

BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday requested Mumbai Police Commissioner to change the officer responsible for taking his statement in the ongoing probe into the Disha Salian death case.

In a post on X, Nitesh Rane said, "I have requested CP Mumbai to change the concerned officer who will take my statement in the Disha Salian case. I have reservations abt his background n who he is in touch with, according to my sources. CP has assured me he will change and let me know."

Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a notice to Rane to appear before it on July 12 at Malvani Police Station in connection with the case.

"I have just received the summons and I have been saying this since day one that this is a case of murder. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. The MVA government wanted to do a cover-up and save Aditya Thackeray and his other friends...Whatever information I have, I am ready to give it to the police," Nitish Rane had said.

The case pertains to the death of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in 2020. Notably, Rane had claimed that Disha was murdered.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police, last year, formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Disha Salian.

Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death case in the matter.

