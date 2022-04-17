Aaditya Thackeray To Visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple Site Next Month

Aaditya Thackeray will go to the Ram Janambhoomi site during his one-day visit. (FILE)

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in the first week of May.

He will go to the Ram Janambhoomi site during his one-day visit.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also confirmed his visit to Ayodhya.

"I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. If because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir is possible. It would be good if I go there," said Raj Thackeray.

