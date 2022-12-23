'Don't Give A Dime': Aaditya Thackeray On Attacks Over Bollywood Death

Aaditya Thackeray has been targetted by his opponents over the death of Disha Salian.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray today said he "doesn't give a dime" for allegations linked to the death of Bollywood agent Disha Salian, who was actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager.

A BJP leader has demanded a narcoanalysis test on the former Maharashtra minister, questioning why his name has been linked repeatedly to the death of Disha Salian.

"I don't give a dime on these allegations. Clearly, this government fears a 32-year-old youth. They are shaking," Aaditya Thackeray told NDTV.

Disha Salian allegedly died by suicide on June 8, 2020; she allegedly jumped off the 14th floor apartment of her friend. A week later, on June 15, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, leaving the nation in shock.

Questions and theories swirling around the deaths over the past two years, which set social media on fire, came back into the spotlight this week.

Members of Maharashtra's ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition have been pressing for an investigation into Disha Salian's death and have targeted Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would investigate the Disha Salian death and appealed to the public for evidence.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleged that the previous government of Uddhav Thackeray had tampered with evidence. "I will request the Chief Minister to hand over the case to CBI. The final postmortem report is yet to come and the pages of the entire book are yet to be found, so a Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray must be conducted. It's A for Aaditya and A for Aaftab...," said Mr Rane, apparently referring to Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his girlfriend Shradha Walkar and chopping up her body.

On Tuesday, Eknath Shinde's party MPs raised Disha Salian's death case in parliament too.

Aaditya Thackeray said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MLAs were pressing the subject to shield him from corruption allegations raised by the opposition.