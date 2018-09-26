Aadhaar Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Decision On Its Validity, Mandatory Linking Today

New Delhi:
Does Aadhaar violate right to privacy? A decision on the matter will be taken by five senior most judges of the Supreme Court today. The 12-digit Unique Identification Number was made compulsory for services including bank accounts, PAN cards, cellphone services, passport and even driving licenses. Over one billion Indians have already signed up for Aadhaar, set up to be a secure form of digital identification for citizens to be used for government services.
For a record 38 days, the top court heard some 27 petitions - including one by former High Court judge K S Puttaswamy - that had challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and called it a violation of the right to privacy.
The Centre has defended its decision to seed Aadhaar numbers with mobile phones, saying that the law was valid and allowed minimal invasion to ensure the right to life of millions of Indians to subsidies, benefits and services to the poorest of poor. Petitioners, however, claim that the huge Aadhaar database can easily be compromised.
Aadhaar hearing was one of the longest hearings in the Supreme Court, second only to Kesavananda Bharati case.
The first petition challenging Aadhaar was filed as far back as in 2012.
The judgment will be pronounced by a Bench of Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
As of now Centre has issued 139 notifications, practically touching every aspect of a citizen's day-to-day life, making Aadhaar linking mandatory.
The Centre had defended Aadhaar on several grounds - the biggest being that it ensured proper distribution of benefits to millions and prevented siphoning of funds. Aadhaar data, government and Aadhaar authority UIADI contended, is safe and cannot be breached.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi
had come out in defence of Aadhaar, saying it represented the march of technology and those opposing it "have lagged behind in technology -- either they cannot understand or are purposely spreading lies".
Justice (Retd) KS Puttaswamy
- He retired as Judge of the Karnataka High Court
- He is the oldest petitioner - 92 years
- Justice (Retd) KS Puttaswamy lives in Bangalore
- He was born on 8 Feb 1926
Sudhir Vombatkere
- She is a retired army officer
- She was awarded Vishista seva medal in 1993
Bezwada Wilson
- National Convenor of Safai Karamvhari Andoloan
- She is a Raman Magsayay awardee
Professor Mrs Shantha Sinha
Ex Chief of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights
Dr Kalyani Menon
Activist working for the last 25 years on women's rights
Aruna Roy
Former IAS Officer and Social Activist
Nikhil Dey
Part of Masdoor Kissan Shakti Sangathan
Mathew Thomas
79 year old retired from Defence services
Reetika Khera is a former IIT Professor
Jean Dreze
- Taught in London School of Economics
- Visiting Professor Ranchi University
- Authored book with Amartya Sen
Jude Terence D'souza
- Securities and systems specialist
- 35 years experience in electronic and embedded systems
Samir Kelekar
- MS in computer science
- 34 years of experience including 16 years in computer security
Anumeha Yadav - A journalist, who has previously worked in the Hindu, Indian Express and Tehelka
The five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan had reserved the verdict after hearing the petitions for over 38 days starting January 17 this year.
Who all have petitioned against Aadhaar:
The Supreme Court heard some 27 petitions that had challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and called it a violation of the right to privacy. Some of the petitioners include seniors lawyers and also a former High Court judge.
Biggest lawyers in the country:
Shyam Divan
Gopal Subramaniam
Kapil Sibal
P Chidambaram
Arvind Datar
KV Vishwanath
Anand Grover
Sajan Poovayya
Civil society:
Former HC judge and Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha
Feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon
Social activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil De
IIT graduate Nachiket Udupa
CPI leader Binoy Visman
