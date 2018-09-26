Linking PAN To Aadhaar Stands, Not Mandatory For Bank Accounts: Supreme Court

Aadhaar is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed linking of Aadhaar with PAN or Permanent Account Number, which is mandatory for filing of income tax return (ITR). The top court, however, ruled that it is not mandatory to link bank accounts with Aadhaar or Unique Identity Number, a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. The Supreme Court said benefits under the Aadhaar project should be in the nature of welfare schemes and it cannot be made compulsory for services such as bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

Here are 10 things to know about Aadhaar linking with PAN, bank accounts:

1. Wednesday's ruling by the top court means that individuals will not be required to mandatorily link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

2. The top court also said that no private company or bank can ask for an individual’s Aadhaar.

3. The much-awaited verdict on the Aadhaar matter comes after a clutch of petitions challenged the Constitutional validity of the system on the grounds that it violates privacy. (Also read: Aadhaar is treated as unique, says Supreme Court)

4. The Aadhaar verdict was announced by a five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan.

5. The bench had reserved the verdict after hearing the petitions for over 38 days starting January 17 this year.

6. The compulsory linking of the Aadhaar card with bank accounts, PAN card, welfare schemes and a host of other utilities violates the fundamental right to privacy, a spree of petitions had alleged challenging its validity.

7. The bench also said that private companies cannot access Aadhaar data.

8. Seeking biometric details does not violate the right to privacy, said Justice Bhushan.

9. Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit identification number issued to individuals by the UIDAI after storing their biometrics data. The UIDAI uses iris and fingerprint scans to obtain biometric data from an applicants and stores it in a database.

10. PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued to assessees by the Income Tax Department. Quoting of PAN for filing income tax return is mandatory.

