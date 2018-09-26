UIDAI Welcomes Supreme Court Ruling On Aadhaar

The UIDAI issues the 12-digit Aadhaar number as well as Aadhaar card

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India on Wednesday welcomed the ruling on the Aadhaar matter by the Supreme Court, which upheld the validity of the biometric identity system. While the top court cleared the use of Aadhaar card for welfare schemes, it ruled that it is not mandatory to link bank accounts with the 12-digit personal identification number, Unique Identity Number (UID). The Supreme Court also struck down a provision in the Aadhaar system which allowed telecom companies to avail Aadhaar details from the public.

"Aadhaar has come out winning as the champion of the empowerment of people. The verdict is a victory for UIDAI and the Government of India and has also set the pace of India's digital destiny," said Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India. The Aadhaar issuing authority provides several tools for Aadhaar applicants and holders online through its portal - uidai.gov.in. Various online tools provided by the UIDAI on the Aadhaar portal enable the users to track the status of their application, retrieve a lost UID, download a digital copy of the identification card and find information on Aadhaar centres, among others.

Here are some of the key facilities provided by the UIDAI on the Aadhaar portal:

How to check Aadhaar status

A facility, called 'Check Aadhaar Status', on the UIDAI portal enables an applicant to check whether an Aadhaar is generated against his or her name. To use this tool, the user is required to provide details such as the enrolment ID, according to the UIDAI website.

Enrolment ID or EID is an identification number provided to an individual at the time of submitting the Aadhaar application.

How to download Aadhaar card

The UIDAI portal also enables those registered with the Aadhaar system to download a digital copy of their identification card. This can be done using a tool called "Download Aadhaar". Aadhaar holders or Aadhaar applicants can use this tool to download the document in a digital form through an OTP- or one-time passcode-based process.

The user is required to enter Aadhaar number, enrolment number (application identification number) or virtual ID (VID), along with details such as name and pin code to obtain the copy through a download.

How to receive Aadhaar number on mobile

The UIDAI portal enables Aadhaar holders to receive their UID on their registered mobile number. This facility can be accessed through the "Get Aadhaar Number on Mobile" link on the Aadhaar portal.

The user is required to enter details such as enrolment number and the time of submission of application to receive the Aadhaar number through SMS.

How to verify Aadhaar number

The UIDAI also allows Aadhaar holders to verify their UID through an online facility.

The facility requires the Aadhaar holder to provide his or her 12-digit UID in the relevant box and enables the user to verify whether the identification number is valid or active.

The UIDAI issues the Aadhaar number as well as the Aadhaar card after obtaining and storing basic details along with biometrics data from the applicant.