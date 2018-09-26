Aadhaar Verdict: Here's A List Of Services Where Aadhaar Is Not Required

SC directed the government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday declared Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions. The court said that as of today "we do not find anything in Aadhaar Act which violates right to privacy of individual citizen". However, SC struck down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act permitting private entities to avail Aadhaar data and ruled that Aadhaar authentication data cannot be stored for more than six months. It directed the government not to give Aadhaar to illegal immigrants. The bench struck down the national security exception under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act.

Here's a list of services for which Aadhaar linking is mandatory:

1. It is mandatory to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar.

2. Aadhaar is compulsory for filing Income Tax (IT) returns.

3. Aadhaar is must for availing facilities of welfare schemes and government subsidies.

Here's a list of services for which Aadhaar linking is not mandatory:

1. It is not mandatory to link bank account with Aadhaar.

2. Telecom service providers cannot seek Aadhaar linking for mobile connections, said SC.

3. Aadhaar is not mandatory for school admissions. No child can be denied benefits of any schemes on not being able to bring Aadhaar.

4. The examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission (UGC) cannot make Aadhaar mandatory. (With agencies inputs)

