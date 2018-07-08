Need To Update Aadhaar-Registered Mobile Number Or Find Lost UID? Here's What To Do

In ordered to change an Aadhaar-registered mobile number, the UIDAI mandates a visit to an Aadhaar centre

Do you need to update the mobile number registered with Aadhaar? For this, you have to visit an Aadhaar centre. The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues both Aadhaar number and Aadhaar card to the general public, provides several facilities online for those who own an Aadhaar card or have applied for it and are waiting for one. These range from one that helps a user retrieve a lost Aadhaar number to one that verifies the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. However, changing the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar system requires biometric authentication by the person and that's why the user has to visit an Aadhaar centre - either an independent Aadhaar centre or one located in either a bank or a post office - in person. This was said in a series of posts by the UIDAI on microblogging site Twitter.

Visit any nearby Aadhaar Centre available in banks & post offices to add/ update your mobile number in Aadhaar. Locate nearest Aadhaar centre from: https://t.co/oHSQ5QFP9Zpic.twitter.com/413Jz5ZAbS Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 8, 2018

Aadhaar update by post service is no longer available. The Aadhaar holder needs to visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra and add/update mobile number with biometric authentication. Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) July 4, 2018

Mobile based OTP authentication is a powerful tool. It is important that the resident gives biometric authentication for mobile number updation. Hence the visit to enrolment center is a must. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) July 5, 2018

How to verify Aadhaar mobile number

A user can verify the mobile number of email registered with the Aadhaar system online through the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in. This tool can be accessed by clicking on the ‘Verify Email/Mobile Number’ link on the UIDAI portal’s homepage. On the next page, the user is required to enter details such as Aadhaar number along with either the mobile number or email address he or she wants to verify. After filling in the required details, the user has to click on ‘Get OTP’ (one-time passcode) to proceed. Once that is done, the user shortly receives the OTP on the mobile number registered with the given Aadhaar number.

If the mobile number entered is the same as one registered with Aadhaar, the system confirms so on the next page.

How to locate nearest Aadhaar centre

Click on the ‘Locate Enrolment & Update Centres’ link on the UIDAI homepage. This leads to another page, wherein the user is presented with a variety of options to select the desired search preferences. The user can choose from options such as state, pin code and district as per his or her preference. After providing the required inputs, the user may proceed by clicking on 'Search'.

Subsequently, the UIDAI search tool displays details on Aadhaar centres.

How to receive Aadhaar/enrolment ID on registered mobile number

A UIDAI tool that enables a user to retrieve an Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID (EID) can be accessed by clicking on 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' from the homepage of the portal.

On the next page, the user is required to make a choice between Aadhaar Number and Enrolment Number, depending on the desired feature. After selecting the required option, fill in details such as name and mobile number in the given fields, and click on 'Send OTP'. Once this is done, the user receives the OTP on his or her registered mobile number shortly.

The user is required to fill in this OTP in the specified field to the right and click on 'Verify OTP'.