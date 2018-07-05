Here Are Five Ways To E-Verify Your Income Tax Returns

When you file your income tax returns, you also need to verify them.

July 31 is the last day to file income tax returns (ITR). In order to avoid last minute rush, ideally you should file your income tax returns well before July 31. The income tax department has been running advertisements to spread awareness about it. When you file your income tax returns, you also need to verify them, it said in one such advertisement. When you want to verify them physically, you can send a signature hard copy of your ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru. You can also e-verify your ITR in five ways, the income tax department said.

Given below are five ways in which you can e-verify your income tax returns:

1) Verifying income tax returns using net banking

1) Log into net banking account.

2) Click on the "e-filing" link.

3) Once on the e-filing portal, submit your income tax returns or upload the XML.

4) Income tax returns are verified.

2) Verifying income tax returns using bank account

1) Log into e-filing portal.

2) Select "profile setting" and pre-validate your bank account (available only for selected banks).

3) Choose verification mode as "EVC" using pre-validated bank account.

4) Submit your income tax returns/upload the XML.

5) EVC will be received on registered mobile number.

6) Enter your EVC on e-Filing portal.

7) Income tax returns are verified.

3) Verifying income tax returns using demat account

1) Log into e-filing portal.

2) Select "Profile Setting" and pre-validate your Demat account.

3) Submit your income tax returns/upload the XML.

4) EVC will be received on registered mobile number.

5) Enter your EVC on e-filing portal.

6) Income tax returns are verified.

4) Verifying income tax returns using bank ATM

1) Swipe your ATM card in your own bank ATM.

2) Click on "PIN for e-Filing" (available only for selected banks).

3) EVC will be received on registered mobile number.

4) Log into e-filing portal.

5) Choose verification mode as "already generated EVC through bank ATM."

6) Submit your income tax returns/upload the XML.

7) Enter EVC.

8) Income tax returns are verified.

5) Verifying income tax returns using Aadhaar one time password or OTP

1) Log into e-filing portal.

2) Submit your income tax returns by selecting verification mode as "Aadhaar OTP".

3) OTP is received on your registered mobile number received linked with Aadhaar card number.

4) Enter the OTP received when asked for.

5) Income tax returns are verified.

Income tax returns cannot be filed without a valid permanent account number (PAN) card, which needs to be linked with Aadhaar card, the deadline for which has been extended till March 31, 2019.